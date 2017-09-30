Indiana Conservation investigates deadly ORV accident

SALEM, IN (WAVE) - Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a fatal accident involving an off-road vehicle.

The accident happened early this morning on Arrow Road, just outside Salem.

Officials say 26-year-old Hershel Lanham died at the scene.

He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

