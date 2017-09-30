Trump tweets anew about NFL players, national anthem protest

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in China for weekend discussions focused on trade, North Korea, and preparations for an anticipated visit by President Donald Trump in November.More >>
Senior U.S. officials say the United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomats.More >>
Trump contends government doing 'incredible job' in Puerto Rico, but San Juan mayor begs for more help.More >>
Price's exit is another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care.More >>
