By The Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL

Gary Roosevelt 26, Indpls Shortridge 0

Indpls Brebeuf 21, Guerin Catholic 7

Lima Cent. Cath., Ohio 27, Woodlan 20

New Castle 56, Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 36

Wes-Del 8, Tindley 6

Some scores provided by Scorestream.com, http://scorestream.com/

Keywords: Indiana, Boys, Football, Prep Scores, High School

