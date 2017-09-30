Prison official: OJ Simpson moving toward release in Nevada

LAS VEGAS (AP) - A prisons official says it appears O.J. Simpson is being moved ahead of his release on parole as early as Monday from a prison in Nevada, possibly near Las Vegas.
Nevada Department of Corrections public inmate records provided no information Saturday about Simpson's custody status or location.
Prisons spokeswoman Brooke Keast says that usually indicates an inmate is being moved in custody.
Simpson's attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, says that when he last spoke with his client he was still at Lovelock Correctional Center in northern Nevada.
Keast has said plans called for Simpson to be transferred to High Desert State Prison outside Las Vegas to be freed Sunday or after.
Officials and LaVergne haven't said when that will be.
Simpson is now 70. He has served nine years behind bars for a 2008 armed robbery involving two sports memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas hotel room.
