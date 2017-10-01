Trump puts NFL players on notice: Stand for national anthem

The librarian said the school didn't need the books and called Dr. Seuss a "bit of a cliché" and that his characters are "racist propaganda, caricatures and harmful stereotypes."More >>
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is in China for weekend discussions focused on trade, North Korea, and preparations for an anticipated visit by President Donald Trump in November.More >>
Thousands more Puerto Ricans have received water and rationed food, but many, especially outside the capital, remain desperate for necessities, including water, power and fuel.More >>
Price's exit is another self-inflicted blow for Republicans wishing to put their own stamp on health care.More >>
New Orleans Saints players, coaches and staff went down to one knee before the start of the national anthem but stood in unison once it began prior to their game against the Miami Dolphins at Wembley Stadium on...More >>
Relatively few players had demonstrated before Trump's remarks. Last Sunday, more than 100 NFL players sat, knelt or raised their fists in defiance during the national anthem.More >>
Tradition of protest around "The Star-Spangled Banner" as old as the song itself.More >>
