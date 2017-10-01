UofL Board of Trustees, Athletic Association to hold meetings Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville's Board of Trustees and Athletic Association have called special meetings for Monday.

The Board of Trustees meeting is set for 9 a.m., while the Athletic Association meeting is set for 1:00 p.m. Both will be held in Grawemeyer Hall.

According to the agendas for both meetings, the Board of Trustees and the Athletic Association will address "litigation and personnel matters" in an executive session.

They could approve an acting athletic director to succeed Tom Jurich, who was suspended with pay last week after news of a major basketball bribery scandal broke on Tuesday.

MAIN STORY

+ 'Dark underbelly' of NCAA hoops drags UofL under new cloud of scandal

>> READ: FBI Complaint 1 | Complaint 2 | Complaint 3

OTHER STORIES

+ Cards name David Padgett acting basketball coach

+ Will Tom Jurich survive scandal as UofL Athletic Director?

+ UofL fans share excitement, concern as Padgett named acting coach

+ UofL players react to Pitino and new acting head coach

+ Mayor Fischer emphasizes city's ties to UofL

+ Interim president won't confirm identity of 'Coach 2'

+ RAW VIDEO: UofL interim president swarmed by reporters following Frankfort testimony

+ Pitino's attorney ' They changed the locks'

+ A long, strange day results in a UofL without Tom Jurich and Rick Pitino

+ UofL-Adidas Scandal: The 14 most telling excerpts from the FBI complaint

+ Romeo Langford's parents state UofL no longer an option

+ Pitino, Jurich, Petrino: What do their contracts look like?

+ UofL fans, students call latest shakeup 'a black eye'

+ Mayor Fischer: 'I believe in the University of Louisville'

+ Five-star recruits decommit from UofL amid scandal

+ Former Cards star Jerry Eaves hopes culture will change

+ Pitino placed on leave following Adidas scandal

+ Pitino issues statement after UofL puts him on unpaid leave

+ Career Retrospective: Rick Pitino

+ THE LATEST: Jurich, Pitino on administrative leave

+ Jurich placed on leave from UofL AD position

+ Tom Jurich issues statement after being placed on administrative leave

+ Career Retrospective: Tom Jurich

+ Report: Harvest Homecoming cancels Pitino visit

+ Pitino, Adidas issue statements following FBI bombshell

+ Billy Reed: Changes required to rebuild reputation of 'University-6'

+ UofL students, fans brace as another scandal hits

+ Pitino issues statement on FBI probe into NCAA bribery claims

+ Money: What UofL scandal could mean for KFC YUM! Center

+ Sportswriter, radio host sound off on UofL scandal

VIDEO

+ RAW VIDEO: UofL interim president swarmed by reporters following Frankfort testimony

+ RAW: Rick Pitino's lawyer says possible legal battle ahead

+ Who will fill Rick Pitino's shoes?

+ Not fired, not yet: What's next for Jurich, Pitino

+ Pat Forde on scandal: 'This is not just a college basketball issue'

+ Career Retrospective: Rick Pitino's time at UofL

+ Tom Jurich career retrospective

+ Pitino dodges questions after leaving Postel's office

+ AD Tom Jurich leaves Grawemeyer Hall

+ Sportswriter, radio host sound off on UofL scandal

+ NCAA expert Dr. David Ridpath weighs in on Adidas scandal

+ How basketball bribes allegedly worked at UofL, who was involved

+ Pitino weighs in on shoe wars back in 2014

+ Pitino in 2014 says UofL 'makes a lot of money through Adidas'

+ Who is UofL freshman Brian Bowen?

+ What we know about the FBI's investigation into UofL bribery claims

+ UofL fans fearing the worst

+ Kent Taylor discusses FBI bribery scandal involving UofL with local sports experts

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.