Dolphins' Maxwell inactive vs. Saints; Tankersley to start

LONDON (AP) - Cornerback Byron Maxwell is inactive for the Miami Dolphins' game against the New Orleans Saints at Wembley Stadium on Sunday after injuring a hamstring in the team's walk-through the day before.
Maxwell will be replaced in the starting lineup by rookie Cordrea Tankersley, a third-round draft pick out of Clemson who will be making his debut after being inactive the first two games.
Inside linebacker Lawrence Timmons is active and will start for the Dolphins after being reinstated from an indefinite suspension earlier in the week. Timmons said he was dealing with a personal matter when he unexpectedly left the Dolphins before their game at the Los Angeles Chargers two weeks ago.
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (ankle) will miss a second game because of injury, while ILB Rey Maualuga (hamstring), RG Isaac Asiata (ankle) and RT Eric Smith (knee), and the healthy CB Torry McTyer and LT Sam Young, are also inactive.
For the Saints, injured WR Willie Snead (hamstring), LT Terron Armstead (shoulders) and CB Sterling Moore (chest) are inactive, as well as DT Kendall Langford, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and QB Taysom Hill.
LB Ben Heeney, who was signed off the practice squad earlier in the week but injured a knee in practice on Friday, was previously ruled out.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
