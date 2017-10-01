South Points Buy Local Fair to showcase independent businesses

The second annual South Points buy local fair takes place Sunday, October 8.More >>
UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said an interim athletic director will be named early this week to replace Tom Jurich.More >>
Authorities are looking for a man who shot a Columbus police officer on Saturday.More >>
Very dry autumn air has settled over the region.More >>
Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull has been seeing an alarming number of high speed chases in Indiana.More >>
