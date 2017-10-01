South Points Buy Local Fair to showcase independent businesses

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Buying local goes a long way to helping a community, that's why one organization is working hard to promote local businesses.

The South Points Buy Local Fair is right around the corner. The fair is hosted by the Louisville Independent Business Alliance and is a chance to enjoy and check out South Louisville Independent businesses and restaurants.

"When you spend at local independent businesses, more of your money stays circulated in the community," LIBA Director Jennifer Rubenstein said. "If you spent $100 at a local, about $55 would stay circulating in Louisville, whereas only $14 would be spent at a national chain. Then also these businesses are unique to our community. They are really a big part of our community character and what makes our city home."

Other than a showcase of businesses, there will be a kids area with pumpkin painting and weaving with the Little Loom House.

The second annual South Points buy local fair takes place Sunday, October 8 from 12 - 4 p.m. at the Iroquois Park Amphitheater.

