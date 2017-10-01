Dettori wins record 5th Arc as Enable caps brilliant season

(AP Photo/Michel Euler). Italian Lanfranco Dettori riding British horse Enable heads to the finish line to win the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe horse race at the Chantilly horse racetrack, 40 kms(25 miles) north of Paris, France, Sunday, Oct. 1, 201...

CHANTILLY, France (AP) - Frankie Dettori won an unprecedented fifth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe on Sunday as Enable capped a memorable season.

Enable, the 10-11 favorite, led for most of Europe's richest horse race to claim her fifth consecutive victory after wins in the Epsom Oaks, the Irish Oaks, the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Yorkshire Oaks.

The John Gosden-trained filly won by 2 1/2 lengths over Cloth Of Stars, ridden by jockey Mickael Barzalona and trained by Andre Fabre.

The Michael Stoute-trained Ulysses, ridden by Jim Crowley, was another length and a quarter back in third.

It was Dettori and Gosden's second Arc win in three years, after the popular Italian won on Golden Horn.

Dettori's victory comes 22 years after his first triumph in the 1 ½-mile race.

