Nationals' Scherzer says hamstring tweaked, not strained

WASHINGTON (AP) - Washington Nationals right-hander Max Scherzer says an MRI exam on his right hamstring shows he just tweaked it and did not strain the muscle.

Scherzer said Sunday that he does not think the leg issue is a big deal and that he is able to run.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner, including last season, left his last regular-season start in the fourth inning Saturday night after feeling something in his hamstring on a change-up.

Scherzer said it's too soon to say whether he would be available able to pitch Friday in Game 1 of NL East champion Washington's NL Division Series against the reigning World Series champion Chicago Cubs.

