1 shot at large gathering in Elizabethtown

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown police are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Sunday morning.

Officers were called to the Wesley Hilltop House on Skyline Drive just before 2 a.m.

There was a large gathering of people at the location, according to police.

A there had been shot in the ankle, police said. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to be ok.

Three vehicles in the area were also hit by gunfire. Police said no one was in the vehicles at the time.

Investigators don't have any suspects and have not yet determined a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about what happened should contact Elizabethtown Police at 270-765-4125.

