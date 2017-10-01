3 boys killed, 1 injured when car jumps Las Vegas sidewalk

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Three boys were killed and a fourth injured after they were run over on an east Las Vegas sidewalk by a driver who may have been trying to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed, police said.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police didn't immediately release the names Sunday of the three who died at the scene of the 9 p.m. Saturday crash. They said two boys were 12 years old and the other was 15.
A 13-year-old boy was injured and taken to a hospital. Police said he's expected to survive.
Police said the alleged driver of the car involved was arrested early Sunday, about five hours after the crash near the intersection of Desert Inn and Theme roads, east of Nellis Boulevard.
His name and age haven't been released, but police said he's facing numerous felony charges.
Preliminary information indicates the driver was trying to pass another car on the right shoulder of the road and lost control - jumping the sidewalk, hitting the boys and shearing a light pole from its base, said Lt. Peter Kisfalvi, a police spokesman.
Authorities didn't immediately know where the boys were headed before they were struck.
A witness told police that the driver ran from the scene, jumped a wall and was shedding clothing as he was running.
It was unclear whether the man was driving under the influence at the time of the crash, according to police, who didn't know if the suspect had a lawyer yet.
