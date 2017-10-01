100 women waiting to get into New Albany halfway house

The Breakaway halfway house in New Albany is set to open in mid-October.More >>
Lisa Livingston had to prove to many of her neighbors that the Breakaway would not create issues.More >>
The dry and sunny weather will continue through the middle of the week as high pressure remains in control.More >>
The dry and sunny weather will continue through the middle of the week as high pressure remains in control.More >>
Officers were called to the Wesley Hilltop House on Skyline Drive just before 2 a.m.More >>
Officers were called to the Wesley Hilltop House on Skyline Drive just before 2 a.m.More >>
The second annual South Points buy local fair takes place Sunday, October 8.More >>
The second annual South Points buy local fair takes place Sunday, October 8.More >>
UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said an interim athletic director will be named early this week to replace Tom Jurich.More >>
UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said an interim athletic director will be named early this week to replace Tom Jurich.More >>