100 women waiting to get into New Albany halfway house

Lisa Livingston shows the handmade quilts that are placed on each bed to help comfort residents. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

The Breakaway halfway house is set to open in mid-October. (Source: Andreina Centlivre/WAVE 3 News)

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) – A local woman has jumped through several hoops to open a halfway house in New Albany.

It is now complete and the wait list has more than 100 women seeking rehabilitation.

Lisa Livingston has spent most of her life battling addiction. Now she is the proud founder of the Breakaway, a halfway home for women.

"I have been to where they are and I have hit that bottom,” Livingston said. “I know how hard it is to want to stop and can't."

To live and participate in the six to nine-month recovery program, women must be at least 30 days sober.

The Breakaway can fit 14 residents and will house six women starting in mid-October.

"This will put a small dent in the drug epidemic we have out there,” Livingston said. “There is not a lot of places for women to get help."

Livingston said the Breakaway has received calls from several counties in Southern Indiana looking for a place to send women in need of rehabilitation.

"If we could save one life, it is worth it," Livingston said.

Employment and daily chores will be required to live in the home.

Livingston had to prove to many of her neighbors that the Breakaway would not create issues.

"These women are dying out there from drug addiction,” Livingston said. “They are losing hope so we are so excited to get them in here."

Livingston said the Breakaway is possible because of community donations.

Locally-made quilts are placed on each bed. They are a comforting touch that Livingston had when she began her path to sobriety.

"We are so beat down when we first come into a recovery home,” Livingston said. “The quilt takes me back to where I was and that way I can never forget the struggle that I had to get to where I am today."

