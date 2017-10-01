Apollo having best season since 2009

On the gridiron, the Apollo football team is having a great season so far.

The 5-1 Eagles are in the midst of their best season since 2009. In fact, they already have as many wins as the last two seasons combined.

Several upperclassmen are making big contributions like Nic Brooks, Mariano McKenzie, and this past week's Touchdown Live Player of the Week Peyton Peters who has scored 10 touchdowns already this season.

Apollo will travel to take on undefeated Christian County on Friday in a big district battle at 7 p.m.

