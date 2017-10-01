Playoff-bound Cubs lose 3-1 to Reds in finale

By JAY COHENAP Sports Writer

CHICAGO (AP) - Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant each had a light day of work as the Chicago Cubs prepared for the playoffs by playing much of their roster during a 3-1 loss to Deck McGuire and the Cincinnati Reds in the regular-season finale on Sunday.

Most of Chicago's starting lineup was gone by the fifth inning. Rizzo flied out leading off the first, and then was replaced in the field by Taylor Davis. Bryant and shortstop Addison Russell were pulled after the NL Central champion Cubs batted in the fourth.

Chicago (92-70) is trying to become the first team to repeat as World Series champions since the New York Yankees won three in a row from 1998-2000. It will face Washington in the NL Division Series beginning on Friday.

