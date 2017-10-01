One person shot in Lake Dreamland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on scene of a shooting in the Lake Dreamland neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in around 8:15 p.m., of a shooting in the 3100 block of Melody Acres Lane.

Once on scene, crews found one adult male shot to the leg.

He was conscious, awake and alert. EMS was transporting him to University Hospital.

Witnesses reportedly heard around 30 gunshots around the time of the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.

