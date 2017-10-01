Crews respond to St. Matthews fire after car drives into building

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Multiple crews are responding to a fire after a car hit a building in St. Matthews.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in just before 9:00 p.m., of a car that drove into the Men's Warehouse and T Mobile stores in the 7900 block of Shelbyville Road.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Shortly after the wreck, officials say the building caught on fire.

Information on the cause of the accident or any injuries are unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.