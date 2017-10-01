White House turns pink for Breast Cancer Awareness

For the 10th consecutive year, the White House was lit in pink Sunday night to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month. (Source: CNN/Pool)

On Sunday night, the White House was lit up in pink to commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

In a statement, first lady Melania Trump said, "During October, we raise awareness and encourage people to take steps to reduce their risk of breast cancer. I encourage all women to talk to their healthcare providers about mammograms and other methods of early detection and what can be done to reduce that risk."

In honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month we lit the @WhiteHouse pink! pic.twitter.com/w3M3XlpXos — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2017

The first time the White House turned pink for the month of October was in 2008, when President George W. Bush was in office. President Obama continued the tradition, which is now carried on by President Trump and the first lady.

Copyright 2017 Raycom News Network. All rights reserved.