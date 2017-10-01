1 killed in head-on crash in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – One person was killed in a crash in Buechel.

Louisville Metro police were called the crash at Buechel Bypass and Plaza Avenue at 10:24 p.m. Sunday.

According to police, a red Dodge Charger crossed the median on Buechel Bypass and hit a Jeep head-on. The passenger of the Jeep died.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said, “The driver of the Jeep was taken to University Hospital, not sure of their condition. The driver of the Dodge has minor injuries.”



Police believe the passenger who died was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The name of the victim has not been released.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. No charges have been filed.

