Police respond to deadly accident in Buechel

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on scene of a deadly accident in Buechel.

The call came in at 10:24 p.m. of an accident at the Buechel Bypass and Plaza Avenue.

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

News & Weather Apps

Once on scene, they found on person deceased.

A police spokesperson is expected to speak at this scene shortly.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.