After two police-involved crashes, LMPD addresses response policy

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two separate crashes involved LMPD cruisers last week.

The incidents have raised questions over the department's response policies.

“Trying to build the perfect scenario and assume that there can be some play book that clearly defines each individual or unique situation that an officer finds themselves in is not possible,” Sergeant John Bradley said.

There are guidelines, but it's up to the officer how they respond.

Code 1 is a non-emergency response. Officers have to abide by the same traffic laws as the general public.

However, Code 3 is an emergency response code, lights and sirens are on simultaneously.

“This decision though is made in real time and a real world dynamic environment,” Sergeant Bradley said. “It's made in an instant.”

Witnesses on the scene of last Saturday's crash claim the officer did not have on their lights and sirens, while driving through a red light at the intersection of 16th Street and Muhammad Ali Blvd.

The officer was responding to a report of a shooting, which would be considered a Code 3.

“The traffic unit will take a look at that and take all the evidence together,” Sergeant Bradley said.

There is no timeline for that investigation.

Regardless of the run, officers have a responsibility. “To operate with due regard to public safety, and safety all the way around,” Sergeant Bradley said.

