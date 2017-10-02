High-rise gunman kills at least 58 at Las Vegas concert

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Country musicians who played -- or were playing -- at Route 91 Harvest in Las Vegas when dozens of people were shot were active on social media during and after the incident. Here's what they had to say.More >>
The shooting in Las Vegas is the deadliest mass shooting by a single gunman in U.S. history.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.More >>
Eric Paddock, the brother of the Las Vegas shooting suspect, has difficulty comprehending his brother's involvement. (Source: CNN)More >>
More than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
South Carolina country musician Lee Brice says that he's okay after the mass shooting in Las Vegas that killed at least 50 people and injured over 200 others.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
Authorities say a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 peopleMore >>
A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
New York's old Kosciuszko Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens was brought down on Sunday morning with a controlled demolitionMore >>
A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable futureMore >>
O.J. Simpson, former football great and Hollywood star, freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robberyMore >>
America's top diplomat is acknowledging that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North KoreaMore >>
A park geologist says two days of huge falling rocks hurting and in one case killing people at Yosemite National Park doesn't mean there is increased dangerMore >>
Trump says government is doing an "incredible" job in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico; San Juan mayor says it's 'killing us'More >>
The United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomatsMore >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>
