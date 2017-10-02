The Latest: 2 on-duty officers wounded in Las Vegas concert shooting that killed 20

Tonight has been beyond horrific. I still dont know what to say but wanted to let everyone know that Me and my Crew are safe. My Thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved tonight. It hurts my heart that this would happen to anyone who was just coming out to enjoy what should have been a fun night. #heartbroken #stopthehate
At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday.More >>
At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday.More >>
Country musicians who played -- or were playing -- at Route 91 Harvest in Las Vegas when dozens of people were shot were active on social media during and after the incident. Here's what they had to say.More >>
Country musicians who played -- or were playing -- at Route 91 Harvest in Las Vegas when dozens of people were shot were active on social media during and after the incident. Here's what they had to say.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.More >>
At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday.More >>
At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday.More >>
Country musicians who played -- or were playing -- at Route 91 Harvest in Las Vegas when dozens of people were shot were active on social media during and after the incident. Here's what they had to say.More >>
Country musicians who played -- or were playing -- at Route 91 Harvest in Las Vegas when dozens of people were shot were active on social media during and after the incident. Here's what they had to say.More >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>
A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."More >>
A former Northwestern University professor and an Oxford University employee have pleaded not guilty in a Chicago stabbing death prosecutors called "exceptionally brutal."More >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
A money crisis is emerging in Puerto Rico following Hurricane Maria, with banks closed or on limited hours and many people unable to work and running short of cashMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Eric Reid said he hopes the criticism President Donald Trump directed at NFL players protesting during the national anthem will help bring awareness to the issues former San Francisco 49ers teammate Colin Kaepernick hoped to raiseMore >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
Playboy magazine founder and sexual revolution symbol Hugh Hefner has died at age 91More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
A sweeping, $5 trillion tax plan put forward by President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress is being promoted as much-needed relief for the middle class. But there are too many gaps in the proposal to know how it would affect individual taxpayers.More >>
Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launchMore >>
Iran's top diplomat is scolding President Donald Trump for a weekend tweet about a nonexistent Iranian missile launchMore >>