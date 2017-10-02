The Latest: 50 dead, 200 injured in Las Vegas attack

Country musicians who played -- or were playing -- at Route 91 Harvest in Las Vegas when dozens of people were shot were active on social media during and after the incident. Here's what they had to say.

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and wounding more than 200, officials said early Monday.

Shooting on Las Vegas Strip kills 50, wounds more than 200

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Latest on the shooting in Las Vegas (all times local):

3:30 a.m.

A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says more than 200 people were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the Strip.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock.

Lombardo says officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead.

Authorities say they have located 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who was wanted as a person of interest in this incident.

The dead gunman is also believed to have checked in as a hotel guest.

___

2 a.m.

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 20 people dead.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says two off-duty officers have died.

Several officers from California were attending the outdoor Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. A Bakersfield Police officer was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities have not released any of their identities.

More than 100 people were injured.

Lombardo says the suspect is dead.

The sheriff says they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest.

___

1:55 a.m.

Country music star Jason Aldean took to social media to say he and his crew are safe after a gunman killed more than 20 people at an outdoor concert Sunday.

Aldean was in the middle of his performance when the bullets rained down on the crowd. He posted on Instagram hours later, calling the shooting "beyond horrific."

Las Vegas authorities say more than 100 people are wounded in the attack.

Clark County's sheriff says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Authorities say the man is dead. They did not release the suspect's name but said he is a local resident.

___

1:40 a.m.

Las Vegas authorities say more than 20 people are dead and 100 people are wounded after a man opened fire on an outdoor concert late Sunday.

Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says officers confronted the suspect on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival. Authorities say the man is dead. They did not release the suspect's name but said he is a local resident.

Several officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. One was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities did not release his name.

Lombardo said they believe this was a "lone wolf" attack but said they are looking for a roommate of the dead suspect as a person of interest

___

1:13 a.m.

A Southern California police department says one of its off-duty officers was shot during the attack on a Las Vegas concert.

Several officers from the Bakersfield Police Department were attending the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on Sunday when a gunman opened fire. One was shot and taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Authorities did not release his name.

Two people are dead and dozens wounded after someone opened fire on an outdoor country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' but did not give any other details.

___

1 a.m.

Some flights have resumed at the Las Vegas airport after all planes were temporarily grounded due to the deadly shooting on the Strip.

McCarran International Airport says limited flight activity has resumed early Monday.

Two people are dead and dozens wounded after someone opened fire late Sunday on an outdoor country music festival.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' but did not give any other details.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital after the incident.

___

12:50 a.m.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after a deadly shooting Sunday at an outdoor concert and authorities don't believe there are any more shooters.

Two people are dead and dozens more wounded after a gunman opened fire during Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

McCarran International Airport officials say all flights in and out have been temporarily halted.

___

12:30 a.m.

All planes have been grounded at the Las Vegas airport after the deadly shooting at an outdoor concert on the Strip.

McCarran International Airport says all flights in and out have been temporarily halted in response to the shooting.

Two people are dead and dozens wounded after someone opened fire late Sunday on a music festival.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' but did not give any other details.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital after the incident.

___

12:15 a.m.

A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.

Thirty-six-year-old Kodiak Yazzie said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzie took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.

The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down.'

A hospital spokeswoman says two people are dead and dozens wounded.

___

12:05 a.m.

Las Vegas police say one suspect is 'down' after shooting at country music festival that has left two people dead and dozens wounded.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival. Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to incident.

___

11:55 p.m.

A Las Vegas hospital says at least two people are dead and dozens wounded after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said 26 people were admitted to the hospital. She says, of those, at least two have died, 12 are in critical condition and the rest are being evaluated.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

___

11:45 p.m.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Route 91 Harvest country music festival and the sound of what they described as automatic gun fire.

Witnesses say they saw multiple victims Sunday night as they fled the gunfire raining down on the concert venue.

Some later huddled in the basement of the nearby Tropicana hotel-casino.

___

11 p.m.

Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.

Dozens of patrol vehicles descended on the Strip after authorities received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

Some officers took cover behind their vehicles while others carrying assault rifles ran into the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any other immediate information.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Some flights destined for the McCarran International Airport were diverted due to incident.

Witnesses say country singer Jason Aldean was playing near the end of the concert when gunfire rang out.

No further information was immediately known.

___

