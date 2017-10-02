Trump condemns 'act of pure evil' in Las Vegas

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
The mass shooting at an Orlando night club surpasses the Virginia Tech Massacre as the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.More >>
A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.More >>
More than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
More than 50 people were killed and more than 500 were injured during a shooting at an outdoor music festival on the Las Vegas Strip late Sunday, the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.More >>
A gunman opened fire at a GOP legislator and staff baseball practice in Alexandria, VA on June 14. House Whip Steve Scalise was shot in the hip, two staffers were injured, as well as two Capitol Police officers.More >>
After a terrorist attack in London, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to vociferously defend his now-blocked travel ban.More >>
North Korea's ballistic missile program includes weapons that can reach many U.S, military installations in the Pacific Ocean.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to build a wall on the border with Mexico. He has said no one can build a wall better than him. He'll have to do better than these famous walls to make that promise a reality.More >>
The first 100 days of the Trump presidency has included two travel bans and several executive orders.More >>
This graphic tracks President Donald Trump's visits to his "winter White House" in Palm Beach, Florida.More >>
Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch faces senators as he tries to become the newest member of the U.S. Supreme Court.More >>
One in five unauthorized immigrants live in New York City and Los Angeles, according to Pew Research.More >>
The Environmental Protection Agency commissioned photos to document the state of the environment when it was formed in 1970.More >>
Protesters gathered across the nation in response to an executive order issued by President Donald Trump that detained and deported immigrants and refugees.More >>
