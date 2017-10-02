Trump tweets condolences to Las Vegas shooting victims

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 50 people - including two off-duty police officers - and wounding more than 200, officials said early Monday.

At least 50 killed as gunman opens fire at Las Vegas concert

(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta). President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House in Washington, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017.

By CATHERINE LUCEYAssociated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is extending condolences to the victims of the shooting in Las Vegas and their families.

In a tweet Monday, Trump offered "My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you!"

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Trump was "briefed on the horrific tragedy in Las Vegas."

Sanders said that "we are monitoring the situation closely and offer our full support to state and local officials. All of those affected are in our thoughts and prayers."

A gunman's attack on the Sunday night country music concert killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200.

Since Trump's inauguration, there have been other mass shootings, including one in Texas last month, when a gunman killed eight and was fatally shot by police.

