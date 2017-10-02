14-year-old hit by vehicle in NKY

A 14-year-old boy was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized Monday morning, a Boone County dispatcher said.

The teen suffered non-life threatening injuries when he was hit on the corner of Scott Drive and U .S. 42 just before 7:30 a.m., she said.

He was taken in an ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Florence.

Police are expected to release more information on the incident and their investigation later Monday, the dispatcher said.

Watch FOX19 NOW for updates.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.