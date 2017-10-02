University settles lawsuit with Steubenville rape convict

CLEVELAND (AP) - Youngstown State University has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit with a football player convicted of rape as a teen who sued after the school allowed him to join the team and then told him he couldn't play this season.
An attorney for Steubenville resident Ma'lik Richmond says he'll remain on the football team under the deal announced Monday. The university will pay for legal costs. Other terms of the deal were not made immediately available.
"He feels fine," said Robert Glickman, one of Richmond's attorneys.
University attorneys declined comment. University spokesmen did not immediately return calls seeking comment.
Richmond made the team earlier this year but was told in August that he couldn't play after a student circulated a petition to keep him off the team.
Richmond filed suit against his school Sept. 13. A judge issued a temporary order at a hearing the next day allowing Richmond to play.
During the hearing, Richmond's attorneys argued that Youngstown State was contractually obliged to allow Richmond to play so long as he followed school rules. They said the university hurt Richmond's football career prospects by curtailing his exposure to professional scouts at the peak of his abilities.
Attorneys representing the university countered that the university didn't violate any contractual obligations to Richmond because he didn't take advantage of a school grievance procedure before filing suit. They argued the school has a right to stop Richmond from playing to prevent campus protests and disruptions to the team.
Richmond served about 10 months in a juvenile prison after he and a Steubenville High School teammate were convicted in 2013 of raping a 16-year-old girl during an alcohol-fueled party. The case brought international attention and led to allegations of a cover-up to protect the Steubenville's storied football team.
He was released in January 2014 and attended colleges in West Virginia and Pennsylvania before transferring to Youngstown State in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore.
Richmond and his legal guardians spoke with YSU President Jim Tressel and football coach Bo Pelini about him joining the team and both were supportive, the lawsuit said. Richmond made the team as walk-on defensive end in January.
After the decision was made public, a female student at Youngstown State began circulating a petition calling for the school to not allow Richmond to play football.
Youngstown State subsequently issued a statement in a university-wide email saying the school takes sexual assault very seriously, and that Richmond would be allowed to continue practicing with the team but would lose a year of eligibility.
Richmond quit the team after learning of the email.
Richmond's father, 51-year-old Nathaniel Richmond, was shot and killed Aug. 21 in Steubenville by a probation officer. Authorities said Richmond shot at a judge who returned fire before the probation officer killed Richmond.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Authorities say a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 peopleMore >>
Authorities say a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 peopleMore >>
A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
New York's old Kosciuszko Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens was brought down on Sunday morning with a controlled demolitionMore >>
New York's old Kosciuszko Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens was brought down on Sunday morning with a controlled demolitionMore >>
A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable futureMore >>
A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable futureMore >>
O.J. Simpson, former football great and Hollywood star, freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robberyMore >>
O.J. Simpson, former football great and Hollywood star, freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robberyMore >>
America's top diplomat is acknowledging that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North KoreaMore >>
America's top diplomat is acknowledging that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North KoreaMore >>
A park geologist says two days of huge falling rocks hurting and in one case killing people at Yosemite National Park doesn't mean there is increased dangerMore >>
A park geologist says two days of huge falling rocks hurting and in one case killing people at Yosemite National Park doesn't mean there is increased dangerMore >>
Trump says government is doing an "incredible" job in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico; San Juan mayor says it's 'killing us'More >>
Trump says government is doing an "incredible" job in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico; San Juan mayor says it's 'killing us'More >>
The United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomatsMore >>
The United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomatsMore >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>