HPD: Nude photos, video of children found on man's laptop

A Henderson County man is accused of possessing nude photos and videos of young children.

According to the Henderson Police Department, in April 2017, officers got a report that 30-year-old James "Michael" Tompkins, of Corydon, had sent sexually suggestive messages to a child under 13.

Police say Tompkins was arrested on April 5th as a result of those messages.

A search warrant was executed at his home at the time and electronic equipment was removed as evidence. The items were then sent to the Kentucky Regional Computer Forensics Lab in Louisville for further investigation.

Last week, HPD says they received a report back from the lab showing that photos and a video of nude children, believed to be between the ages of 3 and 6, were found on Tompkins's laptop.

Tompkins was arrested Friday evening on a charge of possess/view matter portraying sexual performance by a minor. He is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing, but police say no further details will be released at this time due to the age of the victim and the open status of the case.

