WATCH LIVE @ 1 pm: UofL Athletic Association meeting - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

WATCH LIVE @ 1 pm: UofL Athletic Association meeting

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Connect

LIVE ON WAVE3.com: A special meeting of the University of Louisville Athletic Association will convene at 1pm. WAVE 3 News is there to cover the meeting and we will have the public portions on the WAVE 3 News Live Stream. Just click on the appropriate link below:

ONLINE or ON THE WAVE 3 NEWS MOBILE APP

Powered by Frankly