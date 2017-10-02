Chess player banned by Iran over hijab switches over to US

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) - A young woman banned form the Iranian national chess team, allegedly for attending an international competition without wearing an Islamic headscarf, has joined the U.S. team, an Iranian news agency reported Monday.
The semi-official ISNA reported that Dorsa Derakhshani refused to wear the headscarf, known as the hijab, during a February competition in Gibraltar, and joined the U.S. national team.
Since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, Iran has required women to wear the hijab in public places.
However, the semi-official Mehr news agency reported Monday that the president of Iran's chess federation, Mehrdad Pahlevanzadeh, said that Dorsa had in fact changed her national federation to the United States, which was not unusual among chess players.
Pahlevanzadeh added that she was not a member of Iran's national chess team. "She played for Iran only one time in 2014," he clarified.
Dorsa left Tehran and moved to Barcelona in 2015 after she received an invitation by a chess club that also supported her studies, according to ISNA.
She was awarded the titles Woman Grandmaster and International Master by the World Chess Federation in 2016.
At the February competition in Gibraltar, her brother Borna Derakhshani, also a chess player, was paired up by a computer against Israeli grandmaster Alexander Huzman. Pahlevanzadeh later announced that Borna was banned from playing for Iran, and that Dorsa was also banned for not wearing the hijab at that competition.
Iran has a policy of not competing against Israeli athletes. The country does not recognize Israel and supports anti-Israeli militant groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
Shohreh Bayat, the general secretary of Iran's chess federation, said Dorsa was now studying in the U.S., according to Tasnim, another semi-official Iranian news agency.
"(Dorsa) Derakhshani has not become a member of the U.S. national chess team, she just changed her federation to the United States," Bayat said.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
Police say the man who killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400 at a Las Vegas concert was a retiree with no criminal history in the Nevada county where he lived.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Authorities say a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 peopleMore >>
Authorities say a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 peopleMore >>
A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
New York's old Kosciuszko Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens was brought down on Sunday morning with a controlled demolitionMore >>
New York's old Kosciuszko Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens was brought down on Sunday morning with a controlled demolitionMore >>
A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable futureMore >>
A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable futureMore >>
O.J. Simpson, former football great and Hollywood star, freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robberyMore >>
O.J. Simpson, former football great and Hollywood star, freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robberyMore >>
America's top diplomat is acknowledging that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North KoreaMore >>
America's top diplomat is acknowledging that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North KoreaMore >>
A park geologist says two days of huge falling rocks hurting and in one case killing people at Yosemite National Park doesn't mean there is increased dangerMore >>
A park geologist says two days of huge falling rocks hurting and in one case killing people at Yosemite National Park doesn't mean there is increased dangerMore >>
Trump says government is doing an "incredible" job in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico; San Juan mayor says it's 'killing us'More >>
Trump says government is doing an "incredible" job in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico; San Juan mayor says it's 'killing us'More >>
The United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomatsMore >>
The United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomatsMore >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>