AP Source: Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky to debut vs. Vikings

CHICAGO (AP) - The Chicago Bears are going to give prized rookie quarterback Mitchell Trubisky a try.
The No. 2 overall draft pick from North Carolina will start against the Minnesota Vikings next Monday night after Mike Glennon struggled in the first four games, a person familiar with the situation said Monday. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.
It's hardly a surprise that the Bears (1-3) will go with Trubisky considering how badly Glennon has struggled. Signed to replace Jay Cutler, he has five interceptions and three lost fumbles. He got picked off twice, lost a fumble on a sack and had another snap ricochet off his knee for a lost fumble in Thursday's 35-14 loss at Green Bay.
The Bears envisioned this as sort of a redshirt season for Trubisky even though they made a bold move by trading up a spot with San Francisco to grab him on draft night. He started only 13 games at North Carolina and worked primarily out of the shotgun in a spread offense with few similarities to Chicago's scheme.
He started came third on the depth chart behind Glennon and veteran Mark Sanchez. But with his mobility and arm strength, he progressed quicker than expected. Trubisky sparked a debate over who should start with a strong performance in the preseason opener against Denver, though he was more ordinary in the next three exhibitions.
Glennon played turnover-free ball in a 23-17 season-opening loss to Atlanta and had the Bears threatening for a last-second touchdown, though he struggled for much of the game. Things only got worse for Glennon in a blowout loss at Tampa Bay, and he didn't play well in a surprising win over Pittsburgh, either.
Having a banged-up offensive line and depleted receiving corps didn't help. With Cameron Meredith tearing his left anterior cruciate ligament in the preseason and Kevin White breaking his shoulder in the opener, the Bears are missing their top two targets.
