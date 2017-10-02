WHAT'S HAPPENING: 58 dead, 515 hurt in Las Vegas shooting

A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.More >>
Authorities say a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 peopleMore >>
Authorities say a gunman perched on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas casino unleashed a shower of bullets down on an outdoor country music festival below, killing at least 50 peopleMore >>
A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
A Nevada sheriff says the death toll has climbed to 50 in the attack on a Las Vegas concert Sunday, making it the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.More >>
New York's old Kosciuszko Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens was brought down on Sunday morning with a controlled demolitionMore >>
New York's old Kosciuszko Bridge between Brooklyn and Queens was brought down on Sunday morning with a controlled demolitionMore >>
A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable futureMore >>
A Nevada parole official says O.J. Simpson plans to live at a home in the Las Vegas area for the foreseeable futureMore >>
O.J. Simpson, former football great and Hollywood star, freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robberyMore >>
O.J. Simpson, former football great and Hollywood star, freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years for armed robberyMore >>
America's top diplomat is acknowledging that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North KoreaMore >>
America's top diplomat is acknowledging that the United State is maintaining direct channels of communications with North KoreaMore >>
A park geologist says two days of huge falling rocks hurting and in one case killing people at Yosemite National Park doesn't mean there is increased dangerMore >>
A park geologist says two days of huge falling rocks hurting and in one case killing people at Yosemite National Park doesn't mean there is increased dangerMore >>
Trump says government is doing an "incredible" job in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico; San Juan mayor says it's 'killing us'More >>
Trump says government is doing an "incredible" job in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico; San Juan mayor says it's 'killing us'More >>
The United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomatsMore >>
The United States is pulling roughly 60 percent of its staff out of Cuba and warning American travelers not to visit due to "specific attacks" that have harmed U.S. diplomatsMore >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>
President Donald Trump will promote his plan for a sweeping rewrite of the tax code to an audience eager for the proposed changeMore >>