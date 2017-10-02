Self-defense experts advise keeping tourniquets on hand

As mass shootings become more frequent, self-defense experts are teaching courses to help people protect themselves against an active shooter. One way is to create and utilize a catastrophe kit that could be used to save someone who is bleeding out from a gunshot wound, car crash or any emergency.More >>
As mass shootings become more frequent, self-defense experts are teaching courses to help people protect themselves against an active shooter. One way is to create and utilize a catastrophe kit that could be used to save someone who is bleeding out from a gunshot wound, car crash or any emergency.More >>
University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said Monday that he didn't ask suspended athletic director Tom Jurich to fire suspended basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said Monday that he didn't ask suspended athletic director Tom Jurich to fire suspended basketball coach Rick Pitino.More >>
The crash was reported at 10:24 p.m. at the intersection of Buechel Bypass and Plaza Ave.More >>
The crash was reported at 10:24 p.m. at the intersection of Buechel Bypass and Plaza Ave.More >>
A Louisville native now living in Las Vegas was among the emergency responders providing aid to the victims of the of the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States.More >>
A Louisville native now living in Las Vegas was among the emergency responders providing aid to the victims of the of the deadliest mass shooting in the history of the United States.More >>
Check out some photos from Sunday's day two of the popular Louder Than Life festival at Champions Park in Louisville. All photos by Glenn Hirsch.More >>
Check out some photos from Sunday's day two of the popular Louder Than Life festival at Champions Park in Louisville. All photos by Glenn Hirsch.More >>