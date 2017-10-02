Self-defense experts advise keeping tourniquets on hand

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - As mass shootings become more frequent, self-defense experts are teaching courses to help people protect themselves against an active shooter.

Jesse Walker teaches active killer defense at Rough Hands, a yoga and martial arts studio in New Albany and shared his expertise in light of the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

"I'm really tired of having to wake up in the morning and see these things," said Walker.

Walker's active killer defense course is multifaceted, teaching people how to confront a shooter, take cover from bullets and even help victims who have been hit by a gunshot and are bleeding out.

"The kinda of core of it is really a self-defense program about going hands-on with a gunman," Walker explained.

Walker said the courses become more popular after tragedies like Las Vegas. The gunman was shooting from above in a hotel room at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino. Walker said, in this case, people need to be aware of how to hide and what materials to use to help protect themselves.

"Things like cover and concealment," said Walker. "When I'm not able to get to a gunman, where can I go that will make me the safest? The bullets don't have eyeballs and they don't need eyeballs they can travel through walls and they can travel through lots of things so it's not necessarily protection other than the gunman not being able It co see you."

Walker also teaches students how to create and utilize a catastrophe kit that could be used to save someone who is bleeding out from a gunshot wound, car crash or any emergency.

"So many of the casualties are really because first responders don't get there soon enough," Walker said.

In fact, Walker carries his kit in the back of his car. It's complete with scissors, gauze, a clotting device and a tourniquet.

"This takes 90 seconds to teach people how to use," said Walker. "It's simple stuff this is not complicated stuff, you don't need any special degrees, you don't need to be a physician, this is stuff anyone can learn to do."

A tourniquet is used to stop wounds from bleeding out- and can be purchased on Amazon for as little as $10. Walker advises checking the legitimacy of the tourniquet by looking for an NSN number.

