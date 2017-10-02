Victim of deadly Buechel Bypass crash identified - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Victim of deadly Buechel Bypass crash identified

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
The crash happened at 10:24 p.m. Oct. 1 at Buechel Bypass and Plaza Ave. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News) The crash happened at 10:24 p.m. Oct. 1 at Buechel Bypass and Plaza Ave. (Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman killed Sunday night in a crash on Buechel Bypass has been identified as a resident of the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

Lise Huber, 55, died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash was reported at 10:24 p.m. at the intersection of Buechel Bypass and Plaza Ave. Louisville Metro police said Huber was the passenger in a Jeep that was struck head-on by a Dodge Charger that crossed the median.

The drivers of the Charger and the Jeep were both treated for injuries.

