Victim of deadly Buechel Bypass crash identified

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The woman killed Sunday night in a crash on Buechel Bypass has been identified as a resident of the Crescent Hill neighborhood.

Lise Huber, 55, died from multiple blunt force injuries.

The crash was reported at 10:24 p.m. at the intersection of Buechel Bypass and Plaza Ave. Louisville Metro police said Huber was the passenger in a Jeep that was struck head-on by a Dodge Charger that crossed the median.

The drivers of the Charger and the Jeep were both treated for injuries.

