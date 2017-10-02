Postel says he didn't ask Jurich to fire Pitino

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - University of Louisville Interim President Dr. Greg Postel said Monday that he didn't ask suspended athletic director Tom Jurich to fire suspended basketball coach Rick Pitino.

Reports surfaced last week that Jurich said he was asked to fire the Hall of Fame coach, prompting speculation that Jurich's refusal to do so led to his suspension.

Monday, however, following an executive session of the university's Board of Trustees, Postel told reporters he didn't demand that Jurich fire Pitino.

Also Monday, Postel's letters to Pitino and Jurich, in which he notified them of their suspensions last week following the FBI's bombshell investigation into an alleged bribery scheme involving high-profile NCAA basketball programs, were made public. In his letter to Jurich, Postel told the athletic director that "the level of misconduct and criminal activity alleged to have engaged in by your coaching staff, combined with the negative local, regional and national attention brought upon the University of Louisville by the Athletics Department, is unacceptable."

Postel also expressed his dismay at the massive $160 million contract UofL just signed with Adidas last month, claiming that Jurich left him out of the negotiations.

Jurich is on paid administrative leave, and several UofL coaches on Monday tweeted their support for him, including women's basketball coach Jeff Walz:

In tough times u need a strong foundation to lean on. I'm gr8ful Tom Jurich has given us the ability to build such a strong foundation. — Jeff Walz (@CoachJeffWalz) October 2, 2017

