Louisville board OKs firing of Pitino in hoops scandal - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville board OKs firing of Pitino in hoops scandal

(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel speaks during a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville announced Wednesday that they have placed basketball coach Rick Pitino and at... (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). University of Louisville interim President Greg Postel speaks during a press conference Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. Louisville announced Wednesday that they have placed basketball coach Rick Pitino and at...
(AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). University of Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich arrives at the University's administration building for a meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. The university has scheduled a news conference Wednesda... (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley). University of Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich arrives at the University's administration building for a meeting, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, in Louisville, Ky. The university has scheduled a news conference Wednesda...
By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Louisville's athletic board has authorized interim President Greg Postel to proceed with firing men's basketball coach Rick Pitino in the wake of a federal bribery investigation involving the program.

The school's Athletics Association, a separate body of officials that oversees Louisville's sports program, unanimously approved a resolution to fire Pitino after meeting for more than two hours on Monday.

Pitino was placed on unpaid administrative leave last week after law enforcement officials announced the probe and the school acknowledged its inclusion in the investigation. Though Pitino is not named in court complaints, Postel says the allegations violated his contract and provided just cause to be placed on unpaid leave.

Athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on administrative leave and Postel says he plans to announce an interim replacement Tuesday.

___

More AP college basketball: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • The Latest: Brother says Vegas shooter was multimillionaire

    The Latest: Brother says Vegas shooter was multimillionaire

    Monday, October 2 2017 2:50 AM EDT2017-10-02 06:50:55 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 4:52 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:52:03 GMT

    A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

    More >>

    A Nevada sheriff says one on-duty officer is in critical condition and another was wounded in the Las Vegas concert shooting that left more than 50 people dead.

    More >>

  • Singers describe 'war zone' at music festival shooting

    Singers describe 'war zone' at music festival shooting

    Monday, October 2 2017 3:50 PM EDT2017-10-02 19:50:16 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:51:52 GMT
    Country singers described a scene of terror that felt like a "war zone" as a shooter in a Las Vegas high-rise rained heavy fire down on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans gathered at a music festival.More >>
    Country singers described a scene of terror that felt like a "war zone" as a shooter in a Las Vegas high-rise rained heavy fire down on a crowd of 22,000 country music fans gathered at a music festival.More >>

  • High-rise sniper kills at least 58 at Las Vegas concert

    High-rise sniper kills at least 58 at Las Vegas concert

    Monday, October 2 2017 2:30 AM EDT2017-10-02 06:30:31 GMT
    Monday, October 2 2017 4:51 PM EDT2017-10-02 20:51:49 GMT

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

    More >>

    A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 58 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly