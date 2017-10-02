Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66. Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night after he suffered cardiac arrest.

A spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department says it has no information on the well-being of Tom Petty and does not know why CBS News attributed confirmation of his death to the LAPD.

Tom Petty performs with The Heartbreakers during their headlining set on Day 1 of the inaugural 2017 Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday, June 24, 2017, in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (RNN) - Rock icon Tom Petty died on Monday night at age 66.

Reports say he was rushed to the hospital and put on life support Sunday night after he was found at his Malibu home in cardiac arrest, unconscious and not breathing.

EMTs arrived and were able to restore a pulse, according to TMZ.

On behalf of Petty's family, longtime band manager Tony Dimitriades issued a statement on the famous singer's passing.

"On behalf of the Tom Petty family we are devastated to announce the untimely death of of our father, husband, brother, leader and friend Tom Petty. He suffered cardiac arrest at his home in Malibu in the early hours of this morning and was taken to UCLA Medical Center but could not be revived. He died peacefully at 8:40 p.m. PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends," said Tony Dimitriades, longtime manager of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers on behalf of the family.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was known for a high, gravelly voice chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl" and "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," "Don't Come Around Here No More," and many, many more.

He formed Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers in 1975 and their first album in 1976 was an immediate success.It led to unbroken success over the next four decades.

Petty helped form the Traveling Wilburys supergroup in the late 1980s, which included George Harrison, Bob Dylan, Roy Orbison, Jeff Lynne and Jim Keltner.

Petty was born on Oct. 29, 1950, in Florida, and by the age of 17 had dropped out of school to play with his band, Mudcrutch. Though he had been a solo act since 1989, he continued to tour with Mudcrutch and the Heartbreakers.

He struggled with heartbreak and drug abuse, revealing in his 2015 biography that he abused heroin in the 1990s.

He has won three Grammys and has been nominated 18 times.

Petty had just completed an extensive, six-month tour last Monday at the Hollywood Bowl.

