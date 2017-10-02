Rocker Tom Petty dead at 66

Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:
The singer is known for chart-topping hits like "Free Falling," "I Won't Back Down," "American Girl," "Running Down a Dream," Refugee," and "Don't Come Around Here No More."More >>
Jaleel White reveals a nostalgic rivalry between he and Hollywood star George ClooneyMore >>
Curb Your Enthusiasm kicked off its first season since 2011 Sunday night, offering a look at why the show took a five-year gapMore >>
Charismatic as ever, Tom Cruise keeps 'American Made' flying highMore >>
The SNES Classic Edition is a perfect tribute to a perfect consoleMore >>
Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer. The Veep star revealed her diagnosis in a thoughtful Instagram post on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Fans have been wondering when they'll get the second half of the story after It debuted and broke all sorts of box-office records. Now we know.More >>
By Liam Mathews, Hugh Hefner, the iconic founder of Playboy Enterprises, which started as a magazine and grew into a lifestyle (and powerful media and entertainment company), died Wednesday. He was 91.More >>
Planning on staying in for the weekend and not sure what to watch? TV Guide's Editor-in-Chief Mickey O'Connor has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.More >>
One of the most popular Marvel Comics characters of the 1990s, Venom has been the subject of solo movie plans for more than a decade now, and could finally be getting his own film.More >>
First film in new Terminator trilogy will forget the last three ever happenedMore >>
