WAVE Country Champion: HB Flora

By Shannon Cogan, Anchor
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Sometimes we hear from people they don't watch the news because it's too negative. At WAVE 3 News we also try to tell you about all the good things going on in the community, including the people who are doing good things. 

That's why we started WAVE Country Champions. It allows you to nominate someone you think is deserving and we're pleased to introduce you to our latest champion.

HB Flora has been volunteering at the senior housing facility called the Friendship House in downtown Louisville. Every Thursday, the 72-year-old arrives at 8 a.m. and drives the residents to Kroger in a bus.

"I actually buckle their seat belts for them," Flora said.

Flora also collects reusable bags for the residents to use. He doesn't usually wrap up his day until around noon. He says once he retired, he knew he wanted to serve others. His son jokes that he has to make an appointment to get time with him because he is so busy.

Flora says he loves helping the elderly because "I'm going to be there one of these days or already there."

At the party at the Friendship House celebrating HB being chosen as our next WAVE Country Champion, it's clear how much the residents adore him. Pat Hendren is the one who nominated him. 

"He respects us," Hendren said. "He thinks of his own parents and how difficult it would be to do these things. He's got a lot of respect for each and every person who lives here."

"He takes me to Kroger, he takes me to church, he fixed my chair when dry rotted," said Dan Bauer, a Friendship House resident.

At the Friendship House, Flora is showing just how important friendship is.

"It's just an uplifting day when you come down here and can help people with what they can do," Flora said.

If you know of someone you would like to nominate to be our next WAVE Country Champion nominate them here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News.  All Rights Reserved.

