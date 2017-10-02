UofL students eager for stability following latest scandal

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL's Board of Trustees and Athletic Association gathered separately Monday and both meetings went into closed-door executive sessions.

The tumultuous last few days have brought news of a massive FBI investigation into allegations of widespread corruption and bribery at several high-profile college basketball programs, as well as possible ousters of Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino, and his boss, longtime athletic director Tom Jurich.

The last six days have left UofL students wondering what's next.

On Monday, WAVE 3 News found a mixed reaction on the UofL campus. Some students said they think academics and athletics are separate, while others claim they go hand in hand. One thing they do agree on is that the cloud of yet another scandal is disappointing.

"I mean it's kind of sad," UofL student Kierra Scott said.

Added Mason Stephens: "It's very tragic, to be quite honest."

"It's been a rough week for UofL students," UofL student Donovan Murrah said.

The students WAVE 3 News interviewed Monday are freshmen, and they said they all recognize the impact the turmoil in the athletic department means for the university.

"We got caught and it's kind of bad," Stephens said.

Naming former UofL player and assistant coach David Padget as Pitino's acting replacement is a step in the right direction, some of the students said.

"I think he might be able to do some big things," Murrah said.

The next big move is what will happen to Jurich?

"He should stay because of all that he did for this program," Stephens said. "It's not all on him."

"At this point we need to start over," fellow freshman Faith Sivori said.

It's clear fans are ready to move forward. At Saturday's UofL football game against Murray State, the basketball team was introduced to the crowd and received perhaps the loudest ovation of the day at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

"We are a good school," Scott said. "It's just kind of these things distract from that."

"A big impact losing a Hall of Fame coach, but we are UofL and we will rise again," Murrah said.

Students said what they want is stability. An acting athletic director is expected to be named Tuesday.

