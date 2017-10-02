Millions more potentially affected by Equifax cybersecurity breach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A forensic investigation into the cybersecurity breach at Equifax has been completed, providing a final number of impacted customers whose personal information may have been compromised.

The investigation revealed 2.5 million more customers were potentially affected, bringing the total to 145.5 million, according to Equifax.

"I was advised Sunday that the analysis of the number of consumers potentially impacted by the cybersecurity incident has been completed, and I directed that the results be promptly released," newly appointed interim CEO, Paulino do Rego Barros, Jr. was quoted as saying in a press release sent out Monday. "Our priorities are transparency and improving support for consumers. I will continue to monitor our progress on a daily basis."

Equifax hired cybersecurity firm Mandiant to conduct the forensic investigation.

The additional customers found to be potentially impacted by the breach all stem from the initial incident reported to consumers Sept. 7. There has been no new breach of information, according to the company.

Customers should check their mail, as Equifax announced it will send written notices to the additional 2.5 million who may have been impacted by the breach.

Those wishing to learn more about the cybersecurity incident, or check if their personal information was potentially impacted, should visit www.equifaxsecurity2017.com. The company is providing free identity theft protection and credit file monitoring.

Company officials say they will have the website updated "no later than Oct. 8" to reflect the additional potentially impacted customers.

