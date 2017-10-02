Vintage bomber takes flight over Louisville

A view from the nose of Madras Maiden as itr flew near the Lewis and Clark Bridge (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

SELLERSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A restored World War II bomber flew in the skies over Louisville today.

The Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress named "Madras Maiden" is considered a living museum - an opportunity to touch the past.

WAVE 3 News photographer Jeff Knight went up with the crew for a spin up the Ohio River.

If you want to see or ride in Madras Maiden, public flights and ground tours are available on Saturday, October 7 and Sunday, October 8 at Clark County Airport.

