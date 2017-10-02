Lawyer for Jurich maintains his innocence, demands reinstatement to UofL AD position

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The attorney for University of Louisville Athletic Director Tom Jurich released a letter sent to UofL Interim President Dr. Greg Postel Monday.

Jurich is on paid administrative leave in the wake of a FBI investigation alleging UofL men's basketball coaches took part in a bribery scheme involving Adidas, to pay student-athlete recruits.

In the letter, dated Sept. 29, attorney Alison Stemler maintained Jurich "had no knowledge of, and would not have tolerated, the alleged criminal conduct."

The letter demands Jurich be reinstated to his position immediately. Based on Dr. Postel's announcement Monday Oct. 2, he has no intention to give into that demand.

Postel said he hopes to make an announcement as early as Tuesday about an acting athletic director.

The letter goes on to say Jurich had compliance officers on staff, and worked to make sure his coaches did not violate any NCAA rules. The letter quotes part of his contract as reason UofL cannot hire an acting Athletic Director while Jurich is on leave.

"While you may feel it necessary to start over with an entirely new Athletics management staff, the lack of respect being shown for Tom and his hard work for the University over all these years is regrettable," the letter reads.

The letter ends by saying Jurich wants to help with the investigation, but cannot do so while he is on leave. Read it in its entirety at the link above.

