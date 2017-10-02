Early registration opens for winter heating assistance - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Early registration opens for winter heating assistance

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Early registration has begun for WAVE Country residents needing assistance paying their winter utility bill.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, is a federally funded, income-based program that provides financial help to heat low income households.

The early registration period runs through October 31, but an appointment is needed. You can schedule an appointment by calling 502-991-8391 and using the new, automated appointment system.

