Time to register for Salvation Army Angel Tree assistance

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The 34th annual Angel Tree Campaign is underway at The Salvation Army. That means now is the time for interested families to pick up a registration appointment letter.

You have until Friday, October 6 to get a registration appointment letter. Families can get that letter at The Salvation Army's Male campus on S. Brook Street from 9 a.m. til 4 p.m.



The Angel Tree program helps children in need across WAVE Country have a Merry Christmas.

