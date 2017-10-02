Blood donations could help Las Vegas victims - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Blood donations could help Las Vegas victims

Posted by Frankie Jupiter, Reporter
File photo of Blood Drive in Fairfield (PHOTO: FOX19/ Chris Lower) File photo of Blood Drive in Fairfield (PHOTO: FOX19/ Chris Lower)
FORT MITCHELL, KY (FOX19) -

The Las Vegas mass shooting is on the minds of many donors at the Hoxworth Blood Center. They said if the call happens, they want to help any way they can. 

"I just had a conversation with my friend on the way over here as a matter of fact and just wonder what goes through people's mind when they do something like that. Do this kind of stuff just to help out where ever I can because I know there's quite a few people from that situation that are in hospitals," donor Nick Adams said.

Adams said he gives blood whenever he can.

This week also happens to be the start of the Bengals blood drive.

Alecia Lipton is the public information officer for Hoxworth Blood Center and said donations are important. 

"Hospitals, blood centers, an emergency plan in place but it's very hard to plan for 200 victims, 400 hundred victims,"she said.

Lipton said the blood center has not been contacted as of yet to respond to the Las Vegas massacre but would be available if needed. 

The Bengals blood drive will continue to the end of the week. 

