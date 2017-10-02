Signs of progress on Dixie Highway construction - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Signs of progress on Dixie Highway construction

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
Paving work was udnerway Oct. 2 on dixie Highway near valley Station Road. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News) Paving work was udnerway Oct. 2 on dixie Highway near valley Station Road. (Source: Jeff Knight, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a sight for sore eyes along Dixie Highway - paving work is now underway near Valley High School.

The work is part of a $14 million project to replace five miles of pavement just inside the Gene Snyder Freeway.

Work was supposed to be done last summer.
 
