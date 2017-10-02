Part of Mellwood Ave. closed for MSD project

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - There are new headaches for drivers to deal with the Louisville's Clifton neighborhood.

A stretch of Mellwood Avenue between Brownsboro Road and Muncie Avenue will be closed through December. The closure is part of an MSD project to extend an underground sewer overflow basin.

During the construction, all shops at the Mellwood Arts Center, Mellwood Antiques & Interiors and Mom's Music will remain open. Signs on Brownsboro Road will direct traffic to the businesses by using Drescher Bridge and Thompson Avenues. The businesses are also accessible from Zorn Avenue and from River Road via Edith Road.

Muncie Avenue will also remain open.

