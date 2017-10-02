TRAFFIC ALERT: RV overturned on I-71 S between I-265 and I-264

The crash is on I-71 S near mile marker 6. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A RV flipped, blocking traffic on Interstate 71 Monday night, according to Louisville MetroSafe.

It happened just before 8:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-71 near the 6 mile marker. That's between the I-265 and I-264 exits as one travels south.

An RV overturned, blocking the right lane of traffic. Police are on scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Officials say the driver of the RV is talking with them. He will be checked out but is expected to be okay. No one else was in the car with him, according to MetroSafe.

Drivers should avoid the area as crews work to clear the wreckage.

