Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

A number of people are expressing their grief and outrage via social media after a deadly mass shooting during a Las Vegas music festival.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help families and victims of the horrific Las Vegas shooting.

A gunman on the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas Strip casino opened fire on an outdoor music festival, killing at least 59 people - including two off-duty police officers - and injuring more than 500, officials said early Monday.

Photos of those lost in Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas are beginning to emerge.

The victims of a mass shooting at a music festival in Las Vegas left behind loved ones in many parts of the country, bringing the tragedy's effects far beyond the city where it occurred.

The images of those killed in Sunday's mass shooting are beginning to emerge. (Source: Contributed/AP/CNN)

(RNN) - Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continue to come forth, along with photos.

At least 59 people were killed in the attack and more than 500 others were injured in what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The number of those killed is likely to grow, officials say.

The gunman, who shot down at the crowd from a hotel window, later died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Police say they believe he acted alone.

