Stories, photos emerge of those who died in mass shooting

(RNN) - Personal stories about the people killed in the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night continue to come forth, along with photos.

At least 59 people were killed in the attack and more than 500 others were injured in what is being called the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history. The number of those killed is likely to grow, officials say.

The gunman, who shot down at the crowd from a hotel window, later died from a self-inflicted gunshot. Police say they believe he acted alone. 

